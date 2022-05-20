West Memphis man convicted of molesting four young girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis man has been convicted of sexually abusing a friend’s three young daughters and a niece.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 54-year-old Rodger Bridges was temporarily staying with the friend in 2018.

The report says the incidents involved children between the ages of 6 and 15 and happened between January and June of 2018.

The 11-year-old reportedly told her father that Bridges had been fondling and sexually molesting her, her sisters and her cousin since moving into the home.

Bridges was convicted on Friday of rape of a child, rape, three counts of aggravated sexual batter and sexual battery.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.