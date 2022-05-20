Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tracking a stormy weekend pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South tomorrow and keep rain in the area Sunday as well. That will be followed by a cooler but unsettled pattern for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with highs near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and lows near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
May 19, 2022
Eyes on the tropics: Potential for pre-season storm
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce
The legislation, named after a labrador retriever that was set on fire by a juvenile in April...
‘Buddy’s Law’ signed into law by Mississippi governor

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Windy and warm with weekend rain on the way
Screenshot of EVNautilus's YouTube Video
Breakdown: A peculiar path was just discovered on the ocean floor. Why is it there?
WMC First Alert Weather
A couple more days of heat to endure followed by increasing rain chances
Thursday evening weather update
Another day of heat to endure followed by increasing rain chances