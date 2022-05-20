Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tennessee leaders issue guidance for formula crisis in Tennessee

Baby formula shortages
Baby formula shortages
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ongoing formula shortage crisis continues to plague families all over the U.S.

Tennessee Gov. Bil Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health issued actions and guidance Friday to help families navigate the shortage.

Tennessee families who are experiencing the effects of the shortage are encouraged to use the following resources:

  • Read guidance on formula substitution and warnings about altering formula HERE
  • Call a food bank near you to ask if they have any infant formula available HERE
  • Check your formula’s lot code to see if was affected by the recall HERE
  • Find a list of formula substitutions for your child HERE
  • Additional resources for families who qualify for Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) HERE

Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee is also accepting and distributing breastmilk donations. The non-profit organization provides donor milk to babies in the NICU.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
May 19, 2022
Eyes on the tropics: Potential for pre-season storm
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

The fire in Nesbit
Illegal burning cause of DeSoto Co. fire that took hours to put out
MAS offers free adoption weekend
U.S. Attorney Joe Murphy
Month-long violent crime reduction plan nets dozens of arrests
Weather
Spencer's Forecast