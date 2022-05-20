Tennessee leaders issue guidance for formula crisis in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ongoing formula shortage crisis continues to plague families all over the U.S.

Tennessee Gov. Bil Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health issued actions and guidance Friday to help families navigate the shortage.

Tennessee families who are experiencing the effects of the shortage are encouraged to use the following resources:

Read guidance on formula substitution and warnings about altering formula HERE

Call a food bank near you to ask if they have any infant formula available HERE

Check your formula’s lot code to see if was affected by the recall HERE

Find a list of formula substitutions for your child HERE

HERE Additional resources for families who qualify for Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee is also accepting and distributing breastmilk donations. The non-profit organization provides donor milk to babies in the NICU.

