Police continue investigation of deceased child left in the back of a vehicle

By Kelli Cook
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No arrests have been made in a case involving a 1-year-old child that died after being left in the back seat of a car.

This all happened Thursday at the “Education is the Key” childcare on Thomas street.

We know two people were detained, but police say they were later released.

A man who identified himself as the victim’s uncle arrived at the scene Friday morning.

He described the 1-year-old as a happy little boy who was the youngest of six siblings.

He says losing him so young, in this fashion, is simply devastating for the family.

A wreath and a toy dinosaur was placed outside the now empty North Memphis Daycare.

Police surrounded the facility Thursday where a 1-year-old was found in the back of an SUV dead from apparent excessive heat.

Temperatures soared to 91 degrees Thursday.

“You know when you have a child in a hot car their bodies temperature rises up to 3 to 5 times more than the average adult so that is very scary,” said Jennifer Taylor with Le Bonheur’s Injury Prevention and Safe Kids.

Taylor says once a child’s temperature reaches 104 degrees, their organs can begin to shut down.

Thursday’s tragic incident is a reminder to take extra precautions to make sure no one is left behind.

Taylor said, “You always want to check the backseat so we say look before you open the doors at all times.”

According to a family member, the 1-year-old victim was picked up by a daycare worker Thursday morning in his or her personal vehicle.

According to the group “Kids and Car Safety,” 37 children in Tennessee have died as a result of being left in a hot car since 1990.

The group suggests placing a diaper bag or any item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that a child is with you.

Ask your childcare provider to call immediately if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled and clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of a vehicle.

Taylor says never leave a child in a hot car and know that leaving a window down is not enough to keep a child safe.

We did reach out to the owners of this Daycare for comment, but we have not heard back.

We also reached out to the District Attorney’s office. We were told they are aware of the situation but they are not yet involved.

