New head named to oversee Blue Oval City construction

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A new position was created Friday to make sure West Tennessee communities have a voice during the construction of Blue Oval City.

The West Tennessee City and County Associations selected Joe Barker to take on the role.

In this position, Barker will help to prepare rural cities and counties for the opportunities that will come with Ford’s newest plant in Haywood County.

“I think mainly what the mayors are looking for is someone that can provide information to them. Rural mayors don’t have large staffs,” Barker said.

In a statement, Ford said they are looking forward to working with Baker.

They say his new position will “ensure that the rural communities of West Tennessee have an important voice in this historic project.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.