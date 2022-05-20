Month-long violent crime reduction plan nets dozens of arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A month-long operation to deter crime in West Tennessee yielded more than 40 arrests--58 percent of which were repeat offenders.

Operation River Run was headed by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The operation recently came to an end with 43 people arrested. Twenty-five of those were arrested on violation of release, either probation or parole.

Eighteen people were arrested on new charges, ranging from drug and gun charges to incest and statutory rape.

The focus of the operation was to arrest those with violent criminal records and those with open warrants in West Tennessee.

Shelby County was not part of the operation, but Memphis Police and Shelby County deputies who are members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force were in those counties helping with the arrests.

U.S. Marshal Tyrese Miller said they want to make it clear that criminals cannot hide out in these rural communities.

“Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson PD they all helped out because violent crime moves. If a person can commit a violent crime here they can go to Lauderdale County, Jackson, Chicago, wherever, but it takes everyone’s cooperation,” U.S. Attorney Joe Murphy said.

They were also able to recover seven firearms, more than $8,000 in cash and identified three gang members.

