MAS offers free adoption weekend

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is waiving the fee to adopt a pet May 20 – 22.

Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with participating Best Friends Animal Society Network to pick up adoption fees at shelters across the county, including Memphis Animal Services.

Alexis Pugh

“We hope the opportunity to bring home happiness for zero adoption fees inspires many in our community to adopt,” said Alexis Pugh. “We hope to see so many happy families created this weekend.”

MAS adoptions as always include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar/leash, customized ID tag, FeLV testing (cats), and heartworm testing and treatment medications if needed (dogs).

“We have been working above our capacity for months and months, and we are at a breaking point,” said Pugh. “With fewer people working and volunteering in the shelter, combined with more animals coming in and then staying in our care longer, we are in crisis like so many other shelters across the U.S.”

Watch the full interview in the video players above.

