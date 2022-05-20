Man chased by police, steals squad car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A burglary call lead to one man taking a joyride in an MPD squad car.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the burglary on Lyford Avenue where two men pulled up to a home in a white Ford Taurus, broke into the home and stole items.

The suspects drove past the officers and police initiated a traffic stop on Hummingbird Lane. The suspects then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but the passenger, McKenzie Madison, was quickly taken into custody.

The driver, Ronald Dandridge, lead police on a chase. He circled back to the scene, got in one of the MPD 2021 Dodge Chargers and drove off in the squad car.

The squad car was located on South Greet Street and Dandridge was located and taken into custody on Hoskins Road without incident.

The MPD car was not damaged.

McKenzie Madison is charged with aggravated burglary, evading arrest foot pursuit and theft of property.

Ronald Dandridge is charged with aggravated burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest foot pursuit, evading arrest vehicle pursuit and theft of property.

