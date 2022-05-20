Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man chased by police, steals squad car

Man chased by police, steals squad car
Man chased by police, steals squad car(WMC)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A burglary call lead to one man taking a joyride in an MPD squad car.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the burglary on Lyford Avenue where two men pulled up to a home in a white Ford Taurus, broke into the home and stole items.

The suspects drove past the officers and police initiated a traffic stop on Hummingbird Lane. The suspects then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but the passenger, McKenzie Madison, was quickly taken into custody.

The driver, Ronald Dandridge, lead police on a chase. He circled back to the scene, got in one of the MPD 2021 Dodge Chargers and drove off in the squad car.

The squad car was located on South Greet Street and Dandridge was located and taken into custody on Hoskins Road without incident.

The MPD car was not damaged.

McKenzie Madison is charged with aggravated burglary, evading arrest foot pursuit and theft of property.

Ronald Dandridge is charged with aggravated burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest foot pursuit, evading arrest vehicle pursuit and theft of property.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
May 19, 2022
Eyes on the tropics: Potential for pre-season storm
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce
The legislation, named after a labrador retriever that was set on fire by a juvenile in April...
‘Buddy’s Law’ signed into law by Mississippi governor

Latest News

Local government rep named for West TN for Blue Oval City development
Local government rep named for West TN for Blue Oval City development
Daycare remains closed after child died in hot car; no arrests made
Police continue investigation of deceased child left in the back of a vehicle
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 20, 2022
Governor Walz Signs Opioid Response Bill Into Law
Overall overdose numbers down in Mid-South, but deaths remain consistent
Le Bonheur doctor performs cochlear implant surgery on youngest patient ever
Le Bonheur doctor performs cochlear implant surgery on youngest patient ever