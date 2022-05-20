Living Well Network provides connection to mental health resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is not only important to focus on your physical health, but your mental health as well.

In honor of mental health awareness month, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare System is highlighting mental resources available.

Specifically, the Dennis H. Jones Living Well Network, established in 2010 after the tragic death of Memphian Debbie Jones’ husband, Dennis.

Allison White, supervisor of the Dennis H. Jones Living Well Network, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share more about their mission.

“The Living Well Network was founded years ago by the widow of Dennis H. Jones who was a former executive at FedEx,” White said. “He died by suicide and his wife and daughter began this program and endowed money to Methodist to help those that are struggling with depression and other mental health issues. And what we do is we are a free community service. Anyone in the community that is struggling with behavioral health needs, whether it’s depression, anxiety, substance abuse, grief. We help connect them with the most appropriate behavioral health resources.”

Click here for more information or call (901) 762-8558.

