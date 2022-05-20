Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Illegal burning cause of DeSoto Co. fire that took hours to put out

The fire in Nesbit
The fire in Nesbit(Nesbit Fire Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - Illegal burning was the cause of a fire that burned for hours, firefighters say.

Nesbit Fire Department says the fire began as an unauthorized burn.

Walls and Eudora Fire Departments had to assist in the fire, which took several hours to put out.

“It is important to remember that all burning in Desoto County requires a permit and should be done safely in order to prevent the spread of fire. To obtain a burn permit please call (662) 469-8080 for more information,” the department shared on social media.

