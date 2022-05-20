Hernando still one win from state softball crown
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando High Tigers are going for their second straight Softball State Championship in Mississippi.
All they need to do is beat Petal for a second straight night down at the Magnolia State Championships in Hattiesburg.
But it’s a no-go, Hernando falls to Petal in Game 2, 7-2.
That sets up the winner-take-all final in Game 3, Saturday afternoon in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.