Hernando still one win from state softball crown

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando High Tigers are going for their second straight Softball State Championship in Mississippi.

All they need to do is beat Petal for a second straight night down at the Magnolia State Championships in Hattiesburg.

But it’s a no-go, Hernando falls to Petal in Game 2, 7-2.

That sets up the winner-take-all final in Game 3, Saturday afternoon in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

