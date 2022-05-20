Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Gas prices remain at record highs in Mississippi

By Quentin Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cost for a gallon of gas is continuing to go up and up and up.

We are at a historic high here in Mississippi, with gas at roughly $4.17 a gallon.

Experts predict we’ll continue seeing these kinds of prices and continue digging deep into our pockets for gas as the summer months are approaching.

But despite the high prices, AAA doesn’t expect that to impact summer travels.

Mississippians have been feeling pain at the pumps for a while — a pain that’s growing sharper and sharper.

“We are about 44 cents higher than we were just a month ago, more than a dollar, almost $1.50 more a gallon than we were this time last year,” said Don Redman with AAA.

He says this is the highest gas has ever been in Mississippi, and we could set another record for high fuel costs before the summer is out.

However, he doesn’t think that will cause people to cancel any travel plans that are already in place.

“Most people who have made their plans, whether it’s going to Tennessee or to Florida, or whatever their summer plans, probably have already locked into that,” said Redman. “Now, where you might see plans change are those who haven’t really locked in a plan. Like, well, I think I’ll do something this July, and they don’t know what that something is.”

Right now, Redman says he’s not certain if the expensive gas prices are causing people to cut back on their spending in other places.

But he’s not going to be surprised if or when it happens.

“Between groceries and gasoline, the cost for most average families are now about $90-$150 more a month than previously,” said Redman. “You’ve got to make that up somewhere, and it’s not that easy. There’s not a money tree in most people’s backyard, so it’s definitely going to impact the family budget, and they’re going to cut back in other areas.”

Although gas prices are as high as they’ve ever been here in the state, Redman says he doesn’t expect it to impact tourism for Memorial Day.

In fact, he says AAA is expecting to see a six percent increase in the number of travelers hitting the road this year compared to last year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
May 19, 2022
Eyes on the tropics: Potential for pre-season storm
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

Poplar Tree Lake is located in Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park in Shelby County, Millington,...
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage
First baby formula flight headed to the US amid nationwide shortage
Breakdown: A peculiar path was just discovered on the ocean floor. Why is it there?
Breakdown: A peculiar path was just discovered on the ocean floor. Why is it there?
et
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 20, 2022 (4 AM)