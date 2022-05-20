Advertise with Us
First baby formula flight headed to the US amid nationwide shortage

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WMC) - After weeks of mounting criticism coming at the Biden administration, relief could finally be coming for new parents across the country.

Military aircrafts with baby formula are expected to arrive in the U.S. as early as this weekend.

The Senate passed the “access to baby formula act” Thursday which will waive certain requirements for purchasing formula with WIC benefits.

The head of the FDA said customers should start benefiting from increased manufacturing and imports “within days.”

He also gave a target date for when the Abbott plant could reopen.

“We had to really wrestle this to the ground with Abbott ending up in a consent decree with the Justice Department,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. “I think we are on track to get open in the next week to two weeks.”

The first baby formula flight is expected to go from Zurich, Switzerland to Plainfield, Indiana.

