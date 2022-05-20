Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Efforts to prevent child deaths from being left in hot vehicles

Efforts to prevent child deaths from being left in hot vehicles
Efforts to prevent child deaths from being left in hot vehicles(WMC)
By Joyce Peterson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - GM was the first automaker to install rear-seat reminder technology in 2017.

WATCH ACTION NEWS 5 LIVE

Several other car companies followed and within the last year the child safety section of the infrastructure bill passed by Congress pushed for even more protection.

A provision in the Infrastructure bill signed into law by President Biden last November requires all automakers to install an alert system in all new vehicles reminding drivers to check their backseats before exiting the car.

The hope is to cut down on the number of children that die each year after being left in overheated vehicles.

Since 1998, the National Safety Council says the state of Arkansas reported 18 child deaths in hot cars, Mississippi has experienced 20 child deaths, and in Tennessee 30 children have died, forgotten or locked inside a car, in the sweltering heat.

The danger from high temperatures is particularly acute for young children because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adult bodies, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

That’s because young children, especially babies, lack the ability to efficiently regulate their body temperature. Children dehydrate more quickly than adults.

Check out this “Look Before You Lock” info graphic:

Efforts to prevent child deaths from being left in hot vehicles
Efforts to prevent child deaths from being left in hot vehicles(WMC)

If it’s 80 degrees outside, the temperature in your car hits 99 degrees after 10 minutes, 109 degrees after 20 minutes, 114 degrees after half an hour and 123 degrees after 60 minutes, un-survivable for kids.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal pushed hard for added protections against hot car deaths in the Infrastructure bill.

”Cars overheat in a matter of minutes. We’re going into summer. Kids will be killed because cars become death traps. And we have to mobilize awareness, raise people’s consciousness, not just about the dangers to their children, but more broadly, the need for safety mechanisms,” Blumenthal said.

If you do not have a newer model car with an alert system.

Place a briefcase, purse, or cell phone next to the child’s car seat so that you’ll always check the back seat before leaving the car.

Keep a stuffed animal or another memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty.

Move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
Toddler dies after being left in vehicle at day care
Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv...
Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

Memphis patients hospitalized after formula shortage doing better
Memphis patients hospitalized after formula shortage doing better
Memphis man shares how bladder cancer clinical trial saved his life (The Hive Studios)
Memphis man shares how bladder cancer clinical trial saved his life
Memphis man shares how bladder cancer clinical trial saved his life
Native Memphian becomes key leader for global food security
Native Memphian becomes key leader for global food security