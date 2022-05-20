Advertise with Us
Dozens of parents wait overnight to secure daycare spot


By Rebecca Cardenas
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 100 Nashville parents waited hours in line, some overnight, to secure a spot at a new daycare Friday.

“Having my first baby this fall, and want to make sure we can get her into a good daycare,” Corey Pettit explained from the front of the Primrose School enrollment line.

Pettit sat in a lawn chair ahead of more than 100 parents, which took some commitment. “I dropped my car off at lunchtime yesterday to make sure I had a parking spot, got my wife to pick me up, and brought me back at 8 p.m. last night. Figured I knew people did it for bourbon at 9 o’clock in December; I could do it for a baby at 8 o’clock in May.”

The line was a visual representation of daycare waiting lists in Nashville and across the country. A pandemic survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children reveals that out of 5,000 early child educators, 2/3 reported experiencing staffing shortages that affected their ability to serve families.

“I’ve been doing this for about 20 years, and I’ve never seen such a need for childcare,” Amy James, the franchise owner of Primrose, explained.

James said Primrose will take 368 children and is expected to open at the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

