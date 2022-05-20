Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A couple more days of heat to endure followed by increasing rain chances

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another day of potentially record breaking heat today, but cooler temperatures will soon return and will be accompanied by rain beginning this weekend and remaining in place for much of next week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 83
  • NORMAL LOW: 63

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 70s, and lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms each day, highs near 80, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

