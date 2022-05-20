Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Best Life: Common mistakes graduates make when searching for their first job

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Graduating from college is an exciting and stressful time. You’ve put the work in at college and you’re ready to get a full-time job but landing your first job out of college isn’t always easy.

One common mistake new grads make: only applying for ideal jobs. Many grads have to start at an entry-level position to gain experience. And you might have to take something outside of your field.

One study found only 27% of employees had jobs directly relating to their undergraduate degree. A survey of over 250 employers revealed inappropriate or ineffective written communication was cited as the most common mistake grads make.

Also, 48% of those surveyed said recent graduates didn’t ask enough or appropriate questions at job interviews. About 47% said the applicants arrived late to interviews. Experts say you should arrive a little early, research the company and ask a minimum of three prepared questions.

Not networking is another mistake. Only about 50% of available job openings are ever published online, which means you need to network to find them.

Applicants are also 10 times more likely to land a job if their application includes a referral. Not following up after an interview is another common mistake. While you don’t want to come across as a pest, it’s a good idea to ask about the status of your position or thank the hiring manager for meeting with you.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa Editor and Videographer.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
May 19, 2022
Eyes on the tropics: Potential for pre-season storm
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Common mistakes graduates make when searching for their first job
Efforts to prevent child deaths form being left in
How to prevent child deaths in hot vehicles
Memphis patients hospitalized after formula shortage doing better
Memphis patients hospitalized after formula shortage doing better
Memphis man shares how bladder cancer clinical trial saved his life (The Hive Studios)
Memphis man shares how bladder cancer clinical trial saved his life