Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bartlett High hoop star signs with former Memphis Tiger

Amarr Knox
Amarr Knox(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not quite the recruiting feud on the hoop side, but a good story that ends well for all, as former Memphis Tigers Player and Assistant Coach Tony Madlock reaches into his Bluff City roots to pull a player out of Memphis to join him at his new head coaching spot, Alabama State.  

Madlock getting Bartlett High School Star Amarr Knox to sign with the Yellowjackets.

Knox originally committed to Memphis after a big showing in an early-season tournament, but when the Tigers did not keep pursuing him later in the year, Knox re-opened his recruiting and is now heading to Alabama State.

“I want to thank my friends, my family, my coaches for getting me into this position,” sid Knox. " Just, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Knox, a 6′2″ guard, is rated as a consensus 3-star recruit. He averaged more than 16 points a game last season in helping lead Bartlett to the Class AAA sectionals last season.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
May 19, 2022
Eyes on the tropics: Potential for pre-season storm
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

American Football
Football Hall of Fame honors local student-athletes
TN boys high school state tourney
TN boys high school state tourney
Bartlett advances in Tennessee boys high school state tournament
Bartlett vs East High School basketball
Bartlett beats East for Regional Championship