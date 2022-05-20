Bartlett High hoop star signs with former Memphis Tiger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not quite the recruiting feud on the hoop side, but a good story that ends well for all, as former Memphis Tigers Player and Assistant Coach Tony Madlock reaches into his Bluff City roots to pull a player out of Memphis to join him at his new head coaching spot, Alabama State.

Madlock getting Bartlett High School Star Amarr Knox to sign with the Yellowjackets.

Knox originally committed to Memphis after a big showing in an early-season tournament, but when the Tigers did not keep pursuing him later in the year, Knox re-opened his recruiting and is now heading to Alabama State.

“I want to thank my friends, my family, my coaches for getting me into this position,” sid Knox. " Just, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Knox, a 6′2″ guard, is rated as a consensus 3-star recruit. He averaged more than 16 points a game last season in helping lead Bartlett to the Class AAA sectionals last season.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.