Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

Opa! Greek Fest is finally here. Friday and Saturday, you can indulge in Greek food, music and culture.

Admission is $3 for adults and kids ages 6 and up or you can donate three cans of food to the Mid-South Food Bank for free admission.

If you park at Poplar Plaza Shopping Center or Life Church, a free shuttle will take you to the festival.

Gates are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

And Memphis in May celebrations continue.

Saturday, you can attend the Beale Street Artcrawl Festival. The festival will feature an art market from a variety of artists and nonprofits.

The event is kid-friendly and free to attend. Vendors will be selling their work from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grab your lawn chair and take your little princess to a magical night.

The Princess and the Frog will be playing at the Germantown Performing Arts Center Saturday night.

The movie starts at 7 p.m. but get there early to enjoy food trucks and live music before the film starts. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Tennessee State Parks are partnering with American Canoe Association for low-cost kayaking instruction this weekend.

Mid-Southerners can visit Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. for lessons.

It cost $15 per person. In-person classes are limited so a free alternative is available online.

If you are interested in in-person instruction, visit tnstateparks.com to register.

The Rotary Club of Memphis is bringing back Café Du Memphis on Saturday at the Malco Summer Drive-In.

You can enjoy beignets, shrimp and grits, cafe au lait and plenty of fun from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drive-thru or tailgate in your car.

Tickets are $12 for a half plate of beignets and $25 for a full plate of shrimp and grits and beignets.

