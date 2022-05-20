Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

3 arrested, over $600K in drugs seized by Shelby County deputies

The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.
The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office carried out a drug bust that netted three arrests and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

SCSO carried out the search warrant at home on Echles Street, Madison Avenue, Stonewall Street and Lyford Drive.

Deputies found drugs worth $632,000 in street value: marijuana, TCH wax, fentanyl, THC edibles, THC vape cartridges, THC live rosin, psilocybin chocolate mushrooms and psilocybin mushrooms--as well as drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also seized three handguns and assorted ammunition.

Three people were taken into custody:

Charles Dunaway, 22, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Olivia Yager, 20, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Miller, 26, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and violation of seat belt law.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
May 19, 2022
Eyes on the tropics: Potential for pre-season storm
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce
The legislation, named after a labrador retriever that was set on fire by a juvenile in April...
‘Buddy’s Law’ signed into law by Mississippi governor

Latest News

Man chased by police, steals squad car
Man chased by police, steals squad car
Rodger Bridges
West Memphis man convicted of molesting four young girls
Train, 18-wheeler collide in Olive Branch (Credit: Jonathan Strausser)
Memphis Zoo welcomes new Amur leopard, Kira
Memphis Zoo welcomes new Amur leopard