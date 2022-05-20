Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

2 top Redbirds called up to parent cardinals

Nolan Gorman made a diving play at third base to rob a potential run in the first inning....
Nolan Gorman made a diving play at third base to rob a potential run in the first inning. (Credit: Springfield Cardinals)(Photo courtesy: Springfield Cardinals)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everybody knows the purpose of every AAA baseball team is to develop and service players for their Major League affiliate.

The Memphis Redbirds have supplied plenty of talent to the big League St. Louis Cardinals over the years, and they’ve just served up two more. Slugger Nolan Gorman will join the Cards in time for Friday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Gorman leads the International League in home runs with 15. He has 23 RBIs and is batting .308 on the season as the No. 3 prospect in the Cardinals organization.

Gorman takes former Redbird Tyler O’Neil’s spot at second base as O’Neil rehabs a shoulder injury. 

Also heading up I-55 is Pitcher Matt Liberator, who’s rated as the No. 2 prospect for the Cards. 

He’s 3-3 so far with the ‘Birds and has 40 Strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.

Liberatore is expected to start for the Cardinals on Saturday. 

On the diamond Thursday night, the Redbirds get 2 solo home runs by Kramer Robertson and Alec Burleson, but fall to the Gwinnett Stripers 5-3. 

Same teams Friday at Gwinnett, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
May 19, 2022
Eyes on the tropics: Potential for pre-season storm
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

Hernando still one win from state softball crown
Amarr Knox
Bartlett High hoop star signs with former Memphis Tiger
FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff...
Fisher-Saban fued shakes SEC
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
‘I don’t even make a million’ | Coach Prime addresses Saban’s comments about paying recruit