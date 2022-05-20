2 top Redbirds called up to parent cardinals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everybody knows the purpose of every AAA baseball team is to develop and service players for their Major League affiliate.

The Memphis Redbirds have supplied plenty of talent to the big League St. Louis Cardinals over the years, and they’ve just served up two more. Slugger Nolan Gorman will join the Cards in time for Friday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Gorman leads the International League in home runs with 15. He has 23 RBIs and is batting .308 on the season as the No. 3 prospect in the Cardinals organization.

Gorman takes former Redbird Tyler O’Neil’s spot at second base as O’Neil rehabs a shoulder injury.

Also heading up I-55 is Pitcher Matt Liberator, who’s rated as the No. 2 prospect for the Cards.

He’s 3-3 so far with the ‘Birds and has 40 Strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.

Liberatore is expected to start for the Cardinals on Saturday.

On the diamond Thursday night, the Redbirds get 2 solo home runs by Kramer Robertson and Alec Burleson, but fall to the Gwinnett Stripers 5-3.

Same teams Friday at Gwinnett, Georgia.

