Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffer for his new $600K Rolls-Royce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is looking for someone to drive him around in his new ride.

Gotti recently showed off his new rides on Instagram--a pair of twin black Rolls-Royces with “Lemonhead” yellow interior.

The two cars went for a combined $1.2 million.

He says he’s looking for a chauffer, and he’s paying $250,000.

The only request? “I need my chauffer to wear a yellow top hat.”

