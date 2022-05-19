Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffer for his new $600K Rolls-Royce

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is looking for someone to drive him around in his new ride.

Gotti recently showed off his new rides on Instagram--a pair of twin black Rolls-Royces with “Lemonhead” yellow interior.

The two cars went for a combined $1.2 million.

He says he’s looking for a chauffer, and he’s paying $250,000.

The only request? “I need my chauffer to wear a yellow top hat.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv...
Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Friends remember Mallory Morgan
Friends remember Mallory Morgan, woman murdered in Midtown Memphis

Latest News

Jamal Terrell (left) and Robert Holmes (right) arrested in connection to auto theft
Police recover several guns, drugs after auto theft arrest
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
Shelby County expungement
Restoration Saturday: Event set to expunge criminal records, help with job opportunities
Soulsville Charter School
Soulsville Charter School senior class celebrates 100 percent college acceptance