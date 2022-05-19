Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Volunteers, workers clean up heavily-trafficked Memphis interchanges

Workers clean up the interchanges in Memphis.
Workers clean up the interchanges in Memphis.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 200 volunteers, along with Tennessee Department of Transportation, are targeting litter on several interchanges in Memphis.

Several organizations teamed up Thursday to clean up the interchanges.

TDOT officials say the price tag to clean up Memphis streets alone is seven figures.

“We spend about $20 million statewide on litter and over a million of that is just here in Memphis,” Director of Operations Michael Welch said.

Crews picked up 30 bags of trash at Lamar Ave and I-240. They also picked up trash at I-40 and Danny Thomas, I-55 and brooks and I-240 and Poplar.

One of the main items crews picked up were empty water bottles that TDOT leaders say likely blew out of the back of trucks.

