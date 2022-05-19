Advertise with Us
1 dead, 1 injured in MTSU shooting


shooting
shooting
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University officials, confirmed the shooting of two people Wednesday night.

Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at MTSU Wednesday evening during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was injured in the incident and is now in critical condition.

Investigators said the two people were shot near the tennis courts. It is unknown at this time whether either victim was a student.

“Tonight’s shooting is a tragedy for our community: we mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the family of the person injured,” said Police officials.

Rutherford County Schools District Public Information Officer James Evans said Riverdale High School would be closed tomorrow as a safety measure.

Authorities said there are no suspects that have been identified at this time.

If you see any suspicious activity, officials ask that you report it to MTSU Police at (615)898-2424.

This is a breaking news story, and we will update it with the latest information as we receive it.

