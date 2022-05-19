Advertise with Us
Tigers football adds transfer quarterback from Cal

Ryan Glover
Ryan Glover(California football)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let’s talk a little college football. The Memphis Tigers shored up their quarterback room after the departure of Grant Gunnell to North Texas.

Ryan Glover transfers to Memphis from Cal after a circuitous college career that started at the University of Pennsylvania.

The 6′2″, 209-pounder played 16 games for the Quakers as a starter, throwing for almost 1,600 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for 300 yards and two scores.

He transferred to Western Carolina when the Ivy League postpone their season due to COVID-19 in 2020.

He threw for 800 yards and three touchdowns with the Catamounts and rushed for two more scores.

He played in one game for California, starting a 10-3 loss at Arizona. This is Glover’s final year of eligibility.

