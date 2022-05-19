Soulsville Charter School senior class celebrates 100 percent college acceptance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 Soulsville Charter School senior class has 100 reasons to celebrate. The senior class has a 100% college acceptance rate, and more than $8 million in grants and scholarships offered to students.

The 72 graduating seniors at Soulsville Charter School now have hundreds of colleges to choose from.

“There’s a lot of competition we’re always talking back and forth oh my school is better, my school is going to do better,” said Senior Aaliyah Gunn. “I had about 30 schools to choose from.”

“I’ll be attending Florida State University,” said Senior Rita Hampton.

This senior class has had to push through circumstances many would’ve never imagined going through in high school.

In the last quarter of their sophomore year, the pandemic sent the students home to learn. They wouldn’t return to in-person class for another year and a half.

“The students came back this school year, specifically talking about our seniors, they came back with a vengeance that they were going to make the most of this school year,” said Soulsville Charter School Director Maya Robinson.

Robinson said while the school is a college prep school the main focus for the future is choice.

“Preparing for college those skills that are taught, those soft skills, those executive functioning skills are relatable and transferrable to any post secondary pathway you choose,” said Robinson.

At Florida State, Rita Hampton will study music therapy. Classmate Aaliyah Gunn chose to go to Xavier University of Louisiana to study Pharmacy.

“Pushing through and persevering is one takeaway I’ll take from Soulsville,” said Hampton.

Graduation at Soulsville Charter School is Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.