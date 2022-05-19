Advertise with Us
Several Tennessee congressmembers vote against emergency baby formula bill

The bill will allocate more funding to the FDA to help with the ongoing national baby formula shortage.
Capitol Building
Capitol Building(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - The House of Representatives passed an emergency bill Wednesday aimed at helping with the ongoing national baby formula shortage. Several Tennessee republicans voted against the bill, however.

Representatives Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, Mark Green, Diana Harshbarger, David Kustoff and John Rose all voted against the bill, which will allocate $28,000,000 to the FDA to help vet imported formula for fraudulent products.

All House Democrats voted in favor of the bill, known as the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, except one, who did not vote. Of all the House Republicans, four did not vote. Twelve House Republicans voted in favor of the bill. The bill passed with a total vote of 231 to 192.

President Joe Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act for the shortage, hoping to speed up production.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

