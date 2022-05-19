Restoration Saturday: Event set to expunge criminal records, help with job opportunities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County ShelbyDistrict Attorney General’s Office and the county court clerk’s office are teaming up on an event this weekend to help community members.

Restoration Saturday will provide assistance with multiple things like expungement of eligible criminal offenses, job opportunities and help with child support and driver’s license issues.

Under the law, expungement of a criminal record in Shelby County is possible for individuals who:

Have no more than two expungable convictions, only one of which can be a felony

Have no convictions involving death, violence, or bodily injury, DUI, stalking, or violation of a protective order

Have no A or B felonies

Have served all terms of imprisonment, probation, or parole, and at least five years have elapsed since completion of the sentence for a misdemeanor or E felony, and 10 years for a C or D felony;

Have paid all fines, court costs and restitution

The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Moriah-East Baptist Church at 1248 Haynes Road.

