Redbirds winning streak broken on road
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In baseball, Right Fielder Alec Burleson hits his eighth home run of the season, but it’s not enough as the Memphis Redbirds fall at the Gwinnett Stripers 4-3.
The Birds lead the International League in home runs this season.
The loss breaks the Redbirds’ 6-game winning streak. Same teams Thursday at Gwinnett, Georgia.
