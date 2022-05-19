Redbirds winning streak broken on road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In baseball, Right Fielder Alec Burleson hits his eighth home run of the season, but it’s not enough as the Memphis Redbirds fall at the Gwinnett Stripers 4-3.

The Birds lead the International League in home runs this season.

The loss breaks the Redbirds’ 6-game winning streak. Same teams Thursday at Gwinnett, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.