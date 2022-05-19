Police recover several guns, drugs after auto theft arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stolen Infiniti lead police to recover property and cars linked to additional auto thefts.

Memphis Police responded to a stolen vehicle call on East Patterson Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on May 8.

The car owner said she parked her black Infiniti G37 outside her apartment at 12:15 a.m. and looked out to see it missing at 4:15 a.m.

On May 18, the Raines Station Task Force saw the stolen car in a driveway near Pickett Cove. The vehicle had previously fled police when they tried to stop it the day before.

Officers saw a man, later identified as Jamal Terrell, lock the stolen car as they approached before he ran inside the house.

Police were able to take Terrell into custody without incident and then conducted a search of the home.

Inside of the home, officers recovered:

The Infiniti’s key

Multiple weapons

Several additional key fobs to brand new vehicles

Several loaded and unloaded magazines

Brass knuckles

Property linked to other auto burglaries

Marijuana

Ecstasy pills

Two other cars, a Nissan Altima and a Chevrolet Impala, that were also parked at the home were also stolen vehicles.

18-year-old Jamal Terrell is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

21-year-old Robert Holmes is charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,000 and theft of property $1,000-$2,500.

