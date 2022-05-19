Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills

Anthony Littlejohn
Anthony Littlejohn(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett man is behind bars, accused of stealing pills during his job at a nursing home.

Detectives were tipped off to the thefts on Wednesday and went to Ave Maria Nursing Home to investigate.

They then approached Anthony Littlejohn, who was working as a nurse, and received permission to search his vehicle.

Officers found:

  • Oxycodone
  • Diazepam
  • Acetaminophen
  • Hydrocodone
  • Vimpat
  • Oxycodone Hydrochloride
  • Alprazolam
  • Morphine
  • Zolpidem Tartrate
  • Tramadol Hydrochloride
  • Pregablin
  • Cipla
  • Lorazepam
  • Conazepam
  • Acetaminophen
  • Codeine
  • Sildenafil
  • Citalopram
  • Hydrochlorothiazide
  • Ciprofolaxacin
  • Clonidine
  • Losartan
  • Benadryl
  • Lanzoprazole
  • Cyclobenzaprime
  • Rosuvastatin
  • Kentorolac tromethamine
  • Pemazyre
  • Gabapentin
  • Reviatio
  • Sildenafil citrate
  • Quinapril
  • Methocarbamol
  • Famotidine
  • Losartan potassium
  • Oxaprozin
  • Meloxicam

They also found nearly $1,000 in cash.

Detectives say Littlejohn admitted to stealing and selling pills and using his vehicle to take them around the city.

Littlejohn is charged with 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell and 20 counts of possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv...
Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Friends remember Mallory Morgan
Friends remember Mallory Morgan, woman murdered in Midtown Memphis
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

Shelby County expungement
Restoration Saturday: Event set to expunge criminal records, help with job opportunities
Soulsville Charter School
Soulsville Charter School senior class celebrates 100 percent college acceptance
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Dyersburg