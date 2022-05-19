Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett man is behind bars, accused of stealing pills during his job at a nursing home.

Detectives were tipped off to the thefts on Wednesday and went to Ave Maria Nursing Home to investigate.

They then approached Anthony Littlejohn, who was working as a nurse, and received permission to search his vehicle.

Officers found:

Oxycodone

Diazepam

Acetaminophen

Hydrocodone

Vimpat

Oxycodone Hydrochloride

Alprazolam

Morphine

Zolpidem Tartrate

Tramadol Hydrochloride

Pregablin

Cipla

Lorazepam

Conazepam

Acetaminophen

Codeine

Sildenafil

Citalopram

Hydrochlorothiazide

Ciprofolaxacin

Clonidine

Losartan

Benadryl

Lanzoprazole

Cyclobenzaprime

Rosuvastatin

Kentorolac tromethamine

Pemazyre

Gabapentin

Reviatio

Sildenafil citrate

Quinapril

Methocarbamol

Famotidine

Losartan potassium

Oxaprozin

Meloxicam

They also found nearly $1,000 in cash.

Detectives say Littlejohn admitted to stealing and selling pills and using his vehicle to take them around the city.

Littlejohn is charged with 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell and 20 counts of possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

