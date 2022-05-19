Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Non-profit launches campaign to reduce stigmas around learning & thinking differences

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Non-profit Understood is launching a campaign targeted to bring awareness and reduce stigmas around learning and thinking differences like attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia.

Subject Matter Expert of Psychology and Learning with Understood Dr. Andy Kahn and 15-year-old Miya Kofo, lead actress in Understood’s “Be the Reason” film, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the prevalence and realities of learning and thinking differences and why Understood thought it was important to launch this “Be the Reason” campaign.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv...
Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Friends remember Mallory Morgan
Friends remember Mallory Morgan, woman murdered in Midtown Memphis
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

Soulsville Charter School
Soulsville Charter School senior class celebrates 100% college acceptance
Non-profit launches campaign to reduce stigmas around learning & thinking differences
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Dyersburg