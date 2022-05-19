Non-profit launches campaign to reduce stigmas around learning & thinking differences

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Non-profit Understood is launching a campaign targeted to bring awareness and reduce stigmas around learning and thinking differences like attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia.

Subject Matter Expert of Psychology and Learning with Understood Dr. Andy Kahn and 15-year-old Miya Kofo, lead actress in Understood’s “Be the Reason” film, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the prevalence and realities of learning and thinking differences and why Understood thought it was important to launch this “Be the Reason” campaign.

