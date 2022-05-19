Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot at two separate locations.

DPD says a man was shot near Wilson Circle and fled to his uncle’s house on Upper Finley Road for help.

When the man tried to get into the home, his uncle woke up and thought someone was breaking into his house. The man was then non-fatally shot by his uncle.

The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man told officers he knew who shot him but refused to give a name. No charges were pressed against the man’s uncle and the initial shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.