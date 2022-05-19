Advertise with Us
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Dyersburg

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in Dyersburg Wednesday night.

Dyersburg Police Department says 43-year-old Jimmy Burns was shot around 7:19 p.m. and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Caleb Edwards, 20 of Newburn was identified as the person of interest by a witness on the scene of the shooting, according to DPD.

Law enforcement is currently searching for him.

If you have any information on where Edwards may be, call CrimeStoppers at 285-TIPS (285-1212).

