Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Jon Sparks

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Memphis Flyer Writer Jon W. Sparks joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story highlighting Memphian Tim Scalita, who traveled to Ukraine to work as a combat medic.

Jon also talked about the article he wrote on the new Brooks Museum in this month’s edition of the Memphis Magazine.

Visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv...
Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Friends remember Mallory Morgan
Friends remember Mallory Morgan, woman murdered in Midtown Memphis
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Jon Sparks
Soulsville Charter School
Soulsville Charter School senior class celebrates 100 percent college acceptance
Non-profit launches campaign to reduce stigmas around learning & thinking differences...
Non-profit launches campaign to reduce stigmas around learning & thinking differences
Non-profit launches campaign to reduce stigmas around learning & thinking differences