Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Jon Sparks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Memphis Flyer Writer Jon W. Sparks joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story highlighting Memphian Tim Scalita, who traveled to Ukraine to work as a combat medic.

Jon also talked about the article he wrote on the new Brooks Museum in this month’s edition of the Memphis Magazine.

Visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.