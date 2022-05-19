Advertise with Us
Hot and humid through Saturday

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy, hot and muggy this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the low 70s under a clear sky with breezy conditions. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks hot and mainly dry once again with highs near 90. Sun will mix with clouds through the day. Isolated showers or storms are possible late Saturday night along a cold front. That front will linger on Sunday with isolated showers possible. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern continues with scattered showers or storms, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

