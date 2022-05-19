Hot and humid through Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy, hot and muggy this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the low 70s under a clear sky with breezy conditions. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks hot and mainly dry once again with highs near 90. Sun will mix with clouds through the day. Isolated showers or storms are possible late Saturday night along a cold front. That front will linger on Sunday with isolated showers possible. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern continues with scattered showers or storms, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 60s.

