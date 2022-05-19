Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Hernando High School one win from Mississippi softball Gold Ball

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hernando High School is one step away from winning back-to-back titles in the Mississippi High School State Softball Championship in Class 6A. 

The Tigers won Game One of the best of three Wednesday night against Petal 3-1. 

Game two in the best of three series is Thursday in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv...
Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis
Friends remember Mallory Morgan
Friends remember Mallory Morgan, woman murdered in Midtown Memphis
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
A Louisiana couple welcomed their third set of twins, Eva and Camryn, on May 10.
It’s twins, again! Couple welcomes 3rd set of twins in 2 years

Latest News

Ryan Glover
Tigers football adds transfer quarterback from Cal
Redbirds winning streak broken on road
901 FC destroys LA Galaxy II 5-NIL at AutoZone Park
Tylan Williams (middle)
Track star heads to college years after near-fatal accident