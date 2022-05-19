Hernando High School one win from Mississippi softball Gold Ball
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hernando High School is one step away from winning back-to-back titles in the Mississippi High School State Softball Championship in Class 6A.
The Tigers won Game One of the best of three Wednesday night against Petal 3-1.
Game two in the best of three series is Thursday in Hattiesburg.
