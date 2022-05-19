Children hospitalized after formula shortage doing better

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children were hospitalized in Memphis because of the shortage of baby formula.

Today, LeBonheur officials talked a little more about the progress of those patients and the hospital’s battle to find formula.

“They’re doing much better. Actually we have one home and one’s pretty much ready to go home now. We’ve gotten supply from one of the alternate manufacturers of an amino acid based formula, which is what these children needed,” Division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at Le Bonheur Dr. Mark Corkins said.

Le Bonheur says that now both patients have now been released.

Dr. Corkins also discussed the guidance for parents who need something to just get by for a day or two until they can find formula again.

He says you should only use toddler formula or cow’s milk for no more than two days as you search for formula.

