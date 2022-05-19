Chasing record highs today and tomorrow ahead of a weekend cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis reached a high temperature of 94° Wednesday afternoon, breaking along standing record high and more records are expected to fall before the week comes to a close. Fortunately, cooler temperatures are in the First Alert 7 Day Forecast, but rain chances are also on the rise.

NORMAL HIGH: 82

NORMAL LOW: 63

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a breezy Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows again in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 80.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

