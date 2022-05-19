Café du Memphis serves up a taste of New Orleans for Dorothy Day House fundraiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis ministry has taken on the challenge of housing homeless families, keeping them united and set on a path that moves toward financial sustainability.

It’s the mission of the Dorothy Day House of Hospitality – the focus of a Memphis Rotary Club charity event on Saturday.

Inside houses on Poplar and Peabody, once homeless families find shelter and a chance to re-set while remaining together.

The website for Dorothy Day House of Hospitality features a video about Sheryl, a Memphis mom who was living with her young children in a car.

”We slept in my car three days. That was one of the hardest things I had to do to sleep in my car with my children. It’s very hard,” she says in the video.

Sheryl’s family stayed at Dorothy Day House. She found work at Lucy J’s bakery in the Crosstown Concourse and then a pathway to her own place.

”And that same week that I started here I got a call from the place that I stay in now and everything just started rolling and now I’m in my own place again,” she says.

“We have a wonderful model at Dorothy Day House and it’s really customized individual help for the families that need it,” said Memphis Rotary Club member Lea Carr. “And we help these families permanently transition out of homelessness and become productive citizens in society that can really help other families as well.”

Lea Carr served on the Dorothy Day House Board and now leads the Memphis Rotary Club’s “Café du Memphis” fundraiser to be held Saturday at Malco Summer Drive-In.

Stiles Rougeou and other Louisiana born chefs will create fresh beignets on site that’ll save you a trip to “Café du Monde” in New Orleans. Stiles will create the shrimp-n-grits to go with an extra helping of TLC.

“Smoked gouda cheese grits, shrimp, will be fresh shrimp... sauté ‘em, put a nice gravy on there. You could eat it here, take it home, take it to soccer practice, however you want to do it,” Rougeou said.

So you can tailgate at Malco Summer Drive-In or take the beignets, shrimp & grits and other goodies to go on Saturday from 10 a.m. in the morning until 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

Proceeds benefit Dorothy Day House of Hospitality and Memphis Rotary Foundation

Café du Memphis is sponsored by Orion Federal Credit Union.

