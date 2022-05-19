Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Another day of heat to endure followed by increasing rain chances

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another day of potentially record breaking heat tomorrow, but cooler temperatures will soon return and will be accompanied by rain beginning this weekend and remaining in place for much of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a breezy Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 70s, and lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms each day, highs near 80, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

