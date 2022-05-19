Aldi to close store on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Aldi has announced the closure of their location on Lamar Avenue.

A spokesperson from the company provided the following statement:

We’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close our store located at 2877 Lamar Ave in Memphis. We do not take the closing of this location lightly. Our decision was based on several factors, including repeated burglaries, property damage and poor sales performance. Out of concern for our employees and customers, keeping this store open was no longer a sustainable option. Our employees will continue to work at one of our other ALDI locations in the immediate area.

We have been proud to serve the residents of this neighborhood over the past 15 years, and we thank our customers for their loyalty. We look forward to continuing to serve customers at one of our many stores nearby:

2765 S Perkins, Memphis

4056 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis

7520 Winchester Rd, Memphis

4720 Summer Ave, Memphis

7051 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Southaven

3176 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis

A date for when the store will permanently close its doors has not been provided at this time.

