901 FC destroys LA Galaxy II 5-NIL at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the hottest teams in the United Soccer League, 901 FC, calls Memphis home. The 901, which is on an 8-match streak without a loss, was on the home pitch Wednesday night against LA Galaxy II.

The Boys in Blue put their 6-2-1 record on the line against a Galaxy squad that’s 7th in the West.

Memphis with a corner kick in the 14th minute, the low pass deflected on the back heel right to Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou on the slide for the first goal of the game right in front of the net.

Memphis takes a 1-Nil lead. Just four minutes later, the 901 was back on the attack.

Forward Aaron Malloy, fresh off being named to the USL Team of Week, finds the back of the net from the top of the box -- 2-Nil 901.

It’s a 3-Nil lead into the half with more beautiful passing as Kissiedou slots one to Jeremy Kelly just outside the 6-yard box and the Galaxy should’ve thrown up the white flag.

Memphis adds two more goals to complete the Whitewash.

It’s a shutout, 5-Nil in the final.

The Boys in Blue improve to 7-2-1. Quick Recovery for the 901, next hit the road for a Sunday match at Loudon United.

It’s an afternoon kickoff at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.