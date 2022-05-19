Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv...
Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Friends remember Mallory Morgan
Friends remember Mallory Morgan, woman murdered in Midtown Memphis
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

Rosmarie was the first daughter of Austrian naval Capt. Georg von Trapp and Maria von Trapp,...
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired ‘Sound of Music,’ dies
Soulsville Charter School
Soulsville Charter School senior class celebrates 100% college acceptance
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Wildlife sanctuary announces death of 62-year-old chimpanzee Ladybird