What to do in an active shooter situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Run, hide and fight. That’s what the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office recommends you do in an active shooter situation.

Monday, Terry Donald, an emergency preparedness officer with the agency held an active shooter training class for Crye-Leike real estate agents who work in the Germantown and Collierville area.

“That is key to your survival, knowing where your exits are at all times,” said Donald.

Donald said it is crucial to give law enforcement at the scene accurate information like how many shooters there are, what they are wearing and any details that can identify the shooter.

“Those people in Buffalo, New York on that morning, that afternoon shopping at they regular grocery store they had no idea, they had no idea that, that day would be last day of their life here on earth,” said Donald.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane says the mass shootings over the weekend are difficult to even think about.

“It breaks my heart because I know the pain that the families of the victims are enduring, I know the pain that the officers that have to respond into those environments are going to experience and deal with for the rest of their lives, so it’s tragic but it also creates a resolve to train as many people as we can,” said Chief Lane.

Chief Lane went on to say these training exercises are not meant to create fear but to encourage people to develop a plan.

The plan is to run when you can, hide if you cannot run, and fight as a last resort.

Since the 2021 mass shooting at a Kroger store in Collierville Chief Lane says he’s seen an increase in requests for active shooter awareness training.

Real estate agents Action News 5 talked with said following the violent weekend across the country now more than ever it’s important to take the time and learn what to do.

“It really helped me a lot, to be aware of what I need to be looking out for,” said Crye-Leike realtor Vicki Gandee.

“It’s a sad thing to say that this is becoming so prevalent in our country, and in our lives that we have to have these kind of classes but you can only help yourself by being more prepared,” said Crye Leike realtor Katy McAlexander.

If you would like to schedule training, Donald asks that you have a group of 25 people or more.

He says you can contact via phone (901) 222-6700 or online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.