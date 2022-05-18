Advertise with Us
VA program works to help veterans transition to civilian life

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Veteran Readiness & Employment Service (VR&E) is working to help veterans, including those with life altering disabilities, successfully transition into civilian life.

VR&E Executive Director Nick Pamerin joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the resources available and who is eligible.

What the full interview in the video player above.

Click here for more information.

