Unseasonably warm with rain chances by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with a slight chance of a shower in northwest TN and northeast AR. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with highs near 90. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph. Lows will drop into the low 70s with breezy conditions.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 90. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Our next system arrives Saturday as a slow-moving cold front moves across the Mid-South bringing isolated showers or storms. The main window is after 4 PM through early Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

