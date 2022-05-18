Track star heads to college years after near-fatal accident
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A White Station High School senior is ready for the next chapter of his life after his incredible accomplishment.
Just three years after almost losing his life in a car accident, Tylan Williams held his own signing day.
Williams is graduating and taking his talents to Christian Brothers University.
In 2019, Williams nearly lost his life in a crash. He was airlifted to the hospital after a large piece from the vehicle went through his skull and into his brain.
He’s since made a miraculous recovery and is excelling both academically and in sports.
