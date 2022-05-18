Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Redbirds go long in win at Gwinnett

(Memphis Redbirds)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Baseball, the Memphis Redbirds win at the Gwinnett Stripers 8-2.

Nolan Gorman got his 15th home run. That leads Triple-A.

Memphis had 12 hits in the game.

The Redbirds are back home next Tuesday to host the Iowa Cubs at AutoZone.

