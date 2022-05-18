Advertise with Us
Police: Woman knowingly misidentified attacker at car wash

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a woman knowingly misidentified her attacker.

The Memphis woman was cleaning out her car when she was attacked by two other women in April at Buds Carwash.

The woman, Inesha Sawyer, was reportedly hit in the face and stabbed.

Sawyer later identified Monika Blakley as her attacker. Blakley was charged with attempted first-degree murder and violating an order of protection.

Days later, the charges against Blakley were dropped.

Police say Sawyer identified her as the attacker, but video evidence proved otherwise.

Sawyer later admitted to police that Blakley was not the person who attacked her, and that she misidentified her because she thought she had something to do with it.

Sawyer was arrested and charged with false reporting.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

